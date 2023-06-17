SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $270.11 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $270.11 million and approximately $49.87 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018682 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,540.78 or 0.99987139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.21026039 USD and is up 5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $53,433,781.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

