SingularityNET Reaches One Day Volume of $42.29 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000836 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $271.42 million and approximately $42.29 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018598 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015128 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,555.42 or 1.00057424 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.21026039 USD and is up 5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $53,433,781.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

