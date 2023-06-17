Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.49

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4862 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Sinopharm Group Trading Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS SHTDY opened at $15.88 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $18.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.
About Sinopharm Group
