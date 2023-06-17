SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -191.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The business had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,418,000 after purchasing an additional 221,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.