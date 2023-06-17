SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Down 2%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $574.85 and last traded at $574.85. Approximately 727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $586.37.

SMC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.40.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

