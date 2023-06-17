SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Aaron Webster Sells 200,000 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 124,223 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

