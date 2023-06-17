SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Aaron Webster Sells 200,000 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
SOFI stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.23.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.