SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Aaron Webster Sells 200,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SOFI stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 124,223 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

