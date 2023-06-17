SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Savior LLC

Savior LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,595,000 after buying an additional 826,805 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,643,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,567,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 589,623 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 9.9 %

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 107,556,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,637,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.