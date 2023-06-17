Somerset Trust Co Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in RPM International were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.91.

Insider Activity

RPM International Price Performance

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPM opened at $85.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.68 and a 1 year high of $106.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Stories

