Somerset Trust Co Has $364,000 Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,581,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock opened at $320.35 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $322.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.59 and its 200-day moving average is $251.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

