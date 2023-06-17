Somerset Trust Co Has $616,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Cigna Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $268.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

