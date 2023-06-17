Somerset Trust Co Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Five Below were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,391. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below Stock Down 2.2 %

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $190.43 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.61.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

