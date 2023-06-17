Somerset Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,558,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,291,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 167,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BATS CBOE opened at $137.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

