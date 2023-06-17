Somerset Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,182,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,945,000 after purchasing an additional 365,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,386,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,291,000 after buying an additional 367,956 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

PNR opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

