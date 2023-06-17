Somerset Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

