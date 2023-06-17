Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,375 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 582,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.