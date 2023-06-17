Somerset Trust Co Sells 339 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $91.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

