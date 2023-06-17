Sourceless Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $590.90 million and $14.65 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02814083 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

