Sourceless Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $591.10 million and approximately $14.65 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02814083 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

