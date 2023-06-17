SPACE ID Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.43 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $95.43 million and $28.38 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,972,222 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 322,972,222 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.29547464 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $36,259,698.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

