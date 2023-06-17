SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Head to Head Comparison

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 0.61% 11.79% 4.72% Nutex Health -235.02% -21.65% -9.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SPAR Group and Nutex Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nutex Health has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 606.71%. Given Nutex Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than SPAR Group.

9.5% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Nutex Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and Nutex Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $261.27 million 0.11 -$730,000.00 $0.07 18.00 Nutex Health $219.29 million 1.26 -$424.78 million ($0.71) -0.60

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Nutex Health on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. It also provides retailer specific services consisting of in-store services, including new store openings, new store sets and existing store resets and remodels, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. In addition, the company assembles furniture, grills, and other products in stores, homes, and offices; performs ongoing routed coverage at retail locations; and offers in-home and in-office assembly to customers who purchase their product from retailers. Further, it provides staff and distribution center experienced resources to retailers and consumer goods manufacturers; offers retail compliance and price audit services initiated by retailers and manufacturers and focuses on validating store promotions, auditing compliance with branding and signage, verifying product placement and displays, collecting inventory levels, and out-of-stock status; and competitive price intelligence gathering for retailers, as well as ensuring price accuracy and consistency within the retail itself. The company serves grocery discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive, and office supply stores; pharmacies; and mass merchandisers. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. The Population Health Management segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment leases land and hospital building. It also provides healthcare and facility management services; and healthcare billing, coding, and collection services. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

