SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 162.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 5.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.18% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.