SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Acquired by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HYMB opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.