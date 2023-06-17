SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.7% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

