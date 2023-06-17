SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Advance Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.9% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $38,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after buying an additional 1,435,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,240,000 after buying an additional 737,544 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

