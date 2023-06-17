Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.22

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($49.05) to GBX 4,265 ($53.37) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91.
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
