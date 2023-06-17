Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.22

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($49.05) to GBX 4,265 ($53.37) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91.

Spectris Increases Dividend

About Spectris

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.2783 dividend. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

(Get Rating)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.