Spence Asset Management Buys 259 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for about 4.0% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Gartner by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $356.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.43 and a 200 day moving average of $329.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.77 and a 1-year high of $363.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

