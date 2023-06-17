Spence Asset Management Buys New Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,000. Medpace comprises 1.7% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spence Asset Management owned 0.09% of Medpace at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Up 0.5 %

MEDP stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.79 and a twelve month high of $241.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.