Spence Asset Management Sells 1,105 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spence Asset Management trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 6.5% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $329.36 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $333.14. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.53.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.