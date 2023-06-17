Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.28. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.