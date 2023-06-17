Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million.
Spruce Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.28. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.