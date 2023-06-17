Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor Sells 2,091 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $63,880.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Squarespace Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQSP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

About Squarespace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

