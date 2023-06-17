St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,986 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after buying an additional 1,966,589 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after buying an additional 1,623,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO opened at $20.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0519 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

