St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Takes $179,000 Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 451,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 231,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 242,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFN opened at $7.05 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.