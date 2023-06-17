Stairway Partners LLC Purchases 91,935 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,935 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $98,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 204,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 89,497 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,977,000. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

