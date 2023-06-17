Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

SBUX opened at $101.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

