Status Hits Market Capitalization of $77.96 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $77.96 million and $971,510.82 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02004164 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,035,829.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

