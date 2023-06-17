STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Down 19.1% in May

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

STERIS Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in STERIS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 13.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in STERIS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in STERIS by 36.0% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $227.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.