STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Down 19.1% in May

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS
In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS
STERIS Price Performance
Shares of NYSE STE opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $227.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.42.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STERIS (STE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.