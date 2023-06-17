Stillwater Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $245.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.02 and its 200 day moving average is $232.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

