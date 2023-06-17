Stillwater Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $235.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.22 and its 200 day moving average is $236.48. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

