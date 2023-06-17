StockNews.com Downgrades Altria Group (NYSE:MO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after buying an additional 671,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

