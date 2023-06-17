StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
