StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) by 264.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

