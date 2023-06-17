StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 million, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

