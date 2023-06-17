Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $287.85. The firm has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.94 and a 200 day moving average of $187.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.