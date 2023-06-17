Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.6% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

NYSE:CAT opened at $245.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

