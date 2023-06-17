STP Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $67.82 million and $1.92 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,522.29 or 1.00031417 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002479 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03450267 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,981,711.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

