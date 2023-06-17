Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $325.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.50.

SMCI opened at $230.77 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $270.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.86.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

