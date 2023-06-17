Susquehanna Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $33.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $83.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

