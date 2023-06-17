Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Trading Down 1.9%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $141.60 and last traded at $142.79. Approximately 4,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SZKMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suzuki Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor ( OTCMKTS:SZKMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.20. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.