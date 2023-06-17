Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.