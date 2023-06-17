Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 14,254 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Down 1.4 %

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.97 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.28. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

