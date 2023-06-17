Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics stock opened at $217.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

